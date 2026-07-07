Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 6% - Here's Why

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.62 and last traded at $105.9770. 41,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 287,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,661,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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