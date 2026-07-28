Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 7.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.79 and last traded at $125.3490. 26,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 283,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.51.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 6.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $258,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $858,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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