Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 8.6% - Should You Buy?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.47 and last traded at $97.8960. Approximately 203,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 287,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 8.3%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,221,686.44. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,158 shares of company stock worth $352,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,661,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,092,000 after acquiring an additional 308,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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