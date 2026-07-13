Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Trading Up 5.2% - Should You Buy?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $111.3930. 65,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 284,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

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Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,221,686.44. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,661,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $82,454,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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