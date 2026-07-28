Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-9.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 284,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,643. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $70,827.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,686.44. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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