Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.50.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $129.17 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business's fifty day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,296 shares of company stock worth $185,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $130,803,000 after purchasing an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 79,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $90,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,755 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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