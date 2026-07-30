HUTCHMED H1 Earnings Call Highlights

HUTCHMED NASDAQ: HCM reported first-half 2026 oncology revenue of $162 million, including $121 million in product revenue, as growth in China and expanding international sales of FRUZAQLA supported results. The company maintained its full-year oncology revenue guidance of $330 million to $415 million and said it remained profitable during the period.

Acting CEO and CFO Johnny Cheng said the company recorded strong China product sales, particularly for ELUNATE and SULANDA, both of which grew by more than 40%. He also cited strong global in-market sales for FRUZAQLA, with markets outside the U.S. increasing 70% following geographic expansion.

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Financial results and profitability

Deputy CFO Lorenso Chiu said oncology revenue increased about 23% from the first half of 2025. FRUZAQLA demand outside China contributed to the performance, with overall in-market sales growth of 40%, according to Chiu.

Total group revenue, including Other Ventures revenue, was $278 million. Research and development expenses rose to $79 million from $72 million a year earlier, reflecting the initiation of global Phase I trials for the company’s ATTC assets, including A251 and A580, as well as increased investment in discovery capabilities, talent and artificial intelligence.

HUTCHMED reported net income of $16 million and ended the first half with $1.4 billion in cash reserves. Chiu noted that prior-year figures had included a $460 million gain from the divestment of SHPL and approximately $21 million from the post-divestment share.

Management said the Other Ventures business, a logistics and distribution operation, declined in the first half as China’s volume-based procurement list expanded. Cheng said the operation is not a core business and that the decline did not affect HUTCHMED’s overall bottom line or operations.

Commercial portfolio and China market plans

George Yuan, executive vice president and head of commercial in China, said ELUNATE grew 41% in the first half despite a competitive market. The company said China’s National Reimbursement Drug List renewal included second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, aligning the reimbursement scope with the product’s label while keeping pricing flat.

ELUNATE also received approval in May 2026 for second-line renal cell carcinoma, which Yuan said creates an opportunity for an NRDL application this year. Based on IQVIA hospital audit data and an ATU study, the company said ELUNATE remains a market leader in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer.

For ORPATHYS, HUTCHMED is targeting NRDL inclusion for third-line MET-amplified gastric cancer by the end of the year. Yuan said inclusion based on the SACHI study approval could improve the product’s growth potential, though secondary biopsy requirements remain an adoption hurdle.

SULANDA’s first-half growth was supported by CSCO guideline recommendations for neuroendocrine tumors and the company’s focus on top-tier cities and leading hospitals, Yuan said.

Management also highlighted FRUZAQLA’s opportunity outside the U.S. Cheng said reimbursement coverage in those markets is currently about 50%, leaving room for further growth. He added that, based on information from Takeda, the company expects U.S. peak sales and rest-of-world peak sales to represent an approximately 50/50 split.

Pipeline advances and upcoming data

HUTCHMED said it received two label expansions during the first half: fruquintinib for renal cell carcinoma and savolitinib for gastric cancer. The company also has three new drug applications in China under priority review.

The company expects second-half data readouts from the global SAFFRON study and China’s SANOVO study of savolitinib. SAFFRON is a global registration Phase III trial evaluating savolitinib plus TAGRISSO against double chemotherapy in previously treated patients with EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer with MET amplification or overexpression. SANOVO is evaluating savolitinib plus TAGRISSO in the first-line setting against TAGRISSO alone in patients with EGFR mutations and MET overexpression.

HUTCHMED also discussed sovleplenib, which is under priority review in China for immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP, and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, or wAIHA. Dr. Guangxiu Dai, head of discovery and global portfolio management, said the Phase III ESLIM-02 trial in wAIHA showed a 66% durable response rate for sovleplenib versus 15% for placebo. The company said 16% of sovleplenib-treated patients required rescue therapy compared with 54% in the placebo group, while red blood cell transfusions occurred in 11% of patients versus 43% of controls.

Yuan said the company is preparing for an anticipated launch of sovleplenib in China next year, including work on pricing, health economics data, physician education, patient advocacy and market access. HUTCHMED has established a dedicated hematology commercial team, he said. Outside China, Dai said the company intends to develop the asset through partnerships and Yuan said it plans to apply for U.S. orphan drug status in wAIHA.

Separately, HUTCHMED initiated a Phase III study of HMPL-760, a reversible BTK inhibitor, in second-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The trial compares HMPL-760 plus R-GemOx with placebo plus R-GemOx, with progression-free survival and overall survival as primary endpoints. The company expects enrollment to be completed by the end of 2027.

ATTC platform and collaboration discussions

HUTCHMED’s A251 and A580 ATTC candidates have entered global Phase I trials, while HMPL-A830 has cleared investigational new drug applications in the U.S. and China and is expected to enter the clinic in the second half. Dai said the first two programs are in dose escalation, with patient recruitment progressing in both China and the U.S. The company expects to disclose clinical data sometime in 2027.

Cheng said HUTCHMED is in active discussions with multiple multinational companies regarding potential collaborations involving more than one ATTC program. He said the company would disclose agreements when discussions become sufficiently mature.

Looking ahead, Cheng said HUTCHMED expects FRUZAQLA sales growth to continue and anticipates reaching its next sales milestone in the near term. He said the company’s revenue guidance excludes potential business-development contributions, while future upfront partnership payments or a commercial milestone could help results reach or exceed the upper end of the range. Management also reiterated its commitment to remain broadly breakeven while investing in programs intended to drive future growth.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED NASDAQ: HCM is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED's integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED's commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

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