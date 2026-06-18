Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $206.49 and last traded at $202.1880, with a volume of 1183859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -577.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 237,058 shares of company stock worth $40,036,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 1,695,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after buying an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,545,000 after buying an additional 562,611 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,847,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,517,000 after buying an additional 296,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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