Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to "Buy" at HSBC

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 price target on the stock. HSBC's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on H. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:H traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.96. The company had a trading volume of 359,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.60. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,074.75. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,458 shares of company stock valued at $40,093,807. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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