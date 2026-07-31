Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Hyatt Hotels NYSE: H said second-quarter system-wide RevPAR rose 5.9% from a year earlier, exceeding the company’s expectations as premium leisure demand, group travel and FIFA World Cup-related activity supported results.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Hoplamazian said the company delivered growth in RevPAR, fees and adjusted EBITDA despite regional headwinds affecting parts of its portfolio. He pointed to continued momentum in Hyatt’s luxury brands, loyalty program and development pipeline as evidence of the company’s increasingly asset-light business model.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

“Our second quarter results provide another example of that model in action,” Hoplamazian said, citing growth in the company’s commercial platform, brand preference and fee earnings.

U.S. and international RevPAR gains

In the United States, RevPAR increased 6.7% in the second quarter, driven by leisure travel and group demand. Chief Financial Officer Joan Bottarini said the FIFA World Cup contributed roughly 70 basis points of U.S. RevPAR growth, with host cities posting double-digit growth during the second half of June.

Group RevPAR rose more than 7% companywide, while business transient RevPAR increased approximately 2%. Leisure transient RevPAR climbed about 7%, led by luxury brands. In U.S. World Cup host cities, group RevPAR rose more than 13% in June and leisure transient RevPAR increased more than 17%, according to Hoplamazian.

Outside the U.S., RevPAR grew nearly 5%, or 7.5% excluding the Middle East. The Americas excluding the U.S. recorded 9.5% growth, Greater China rose 7.2%, and Asia Pacific excluding Greater China grew more than 10%. Europe posted 4.5% RevPAR growth as domestic leisure demand offset softer inbound travel from the Middle East.

The Middle East was a significant exception, with RevPAR declining 36% due to the ongoing regional conflict. Hyatt continues to estimate that reduced Middle East hotel revenues will lower full-year fees by approximately $10 million.

Hyatt’s all-inclusive business faced separate pressure. Net Package RevPAR declined 1.2% in the quarter, affected by a security incident in Mexico earlier in the year and lower flight capacity. Net Package RevPAR at Dominican Republic hotels increased more than 8%.

Bottarini said demand trends in Mexico are improving sequentially, particularly in Cancun, though they have not recovered as much as Hyatt had anticipated. The company now expects Mexico-related softness to reduce fees by about $15 million relative to its earlier outlook. Hyatt expects third-quarter Net Package RevPAR to be moderately below the prior year.

Fees, loyalty and development pipeline

Gross fees increased 8% to $324 million, supported by managed-hotel performance, newly opened hotels, management agreements from the Playa portfolio and higher license fees. Adjusted EBITDA from the owned and leased segment rose 16%, adjusted for asset sales, while total adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 9% after adjusting for asset sales.

Hyatt ended the quarter with approximately 69 million World of Hyatt members, up 17% from a year earlier. The company also announced a collaboration with Air Canada intended to expand earning and redemption opportunities across the two loyalty programs.

The development pipeline reached a record approximately 154,000 rooms, up 10% year over year. Net Rooms Growth was 4.4% in the second quarter, excluding Playa Hotels acquisition rooms that were removed from Hyatt’s room count during the second half of 2025.

Hyatt expects full-year Net Rooms Growth of approximately 6%, with more than half of expected openings scheduled for the fourth quarter. Hoplamazian cautioned that the heavy concentration of openings late in the year, particularly among luxury, lifestyle and full-service projects, means that some projects could slip into early 2027.

The company cited conversion timing as another factor, saying property improvement plan requirements for the newer Hyatt Select and Unscripted by Hyatt brands have sometimes been more extensive than initially expected.

Hyatt opened Miraval, the Red Sea, its first Miraval property outside the U.S.

The company also opened THE BARAI Hua Hin, its first Unbound Collection by Hyatt property in Thailand.

Hyatt signed a master franchise agreement with Dossen Group to introduce Hyatt Select in mainland China.

Outlook maintained for fees, EBITDA and cash flow

Hyatt raised its full-year system-wide RevPAR growth forecast to 3.5% to 4.5%. It expects U.S. RevPAR growth of 3% to 4% for the year, with international growth excluding the Middle East conflict expected to be slightly higher than the U.S.

The company maintained its full-year gross-fee outlook of $1.305 billion to $1.335 billion, representing growth of 9% to 11%. It also reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion, representing growth of 13% to 18%, and adjusted free cash flow guidance of $580 million to $630 million.

For the third quarter, Hyatt expects global RevPAR growth near the low end of its full-year range, high-single-digit gross-fee growth and Net Package RevPAR that is moderately below the prior year.

Hyatt had approximately $2.1 billion in total liquidity at June 30, including $1.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility. It returned about $175 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases year to date and expects to return $325 million to $375 million during 2026. About $1.5 billion remained under its repurchase authorization at quarter end.

Asset sales and owner economics

Hyatt said it continues to advance a planned sale of the Hyatt Grand Central New York, but no longer expects the transaction to close in 2026. The company said it is also discussing the sale of other owned assets, with the aim of unlocking value while retaining hotels in the Hyatt system under long-term management or franchise agreements.

Hoplamazian said investor demand has been strongest for quality properties in high-barrier-to-entry markets. He also emphasized Hyatt’s efforts to support hotel owners through lower technology costs and commercial tools. Hyatt has removed IT implementation fees for new openings, he said, and reduced property-management-system costs per room by 40% after deploying new technology platforms.

Looking ahead, Hoplamazian said Hyatt remains focused on fee growth rather than quarterly room-growth fluctuations. He said the company expects its pipeline, premium brand mix and expanding loyalty platform to support continued growth through 2027 and beyond.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here