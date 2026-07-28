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Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Hydro One logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hydro One has a consensus “Reduce” rating from seven analysts: six recommend holding the stock, while one rates it a sell. Jefferies recently downgraded the company to “underperform.”
  • Shares opened at $42.62, near the upper end of their 52-week range of $35.12 to $44.02, with a market capitalization of approximately $25.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83.
  • Hydro One exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.47 versus a $0.46 estimate and revenue of $1.90 billion compared with the $1.79 billion consensus forecast.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hydro One.

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hydro One from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hydro One

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Ltd. is a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution utility headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates the largest high-voltage transmission network in the province, delivering power from generating stations to local distributors, municipalities and major industrial customers. In addition to its transmission business, Hydro One provides distribution services to a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial end users, maintaining poles, wires and related infrastructure that connect approximately 1.4 million customers across urban and rural communities.

Tracing its origins to the Ontario Hydro Electric Power Commission established in 1906, Hydro One emerged in its current form following the restructuring of Ontario’s vertically integrated power authority in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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