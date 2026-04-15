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Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
NuScale Power logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights three hydrogen-related names with the highest recent dollar trading volume: NuScale Power (SMR), Plug Power (PLUG), and CF Industries (CF).
  • NuScale develops modular nuclear reactors that can supply process heat and hydrogen, Plug Power builds fuel-cell and hydrogen infrastructure and services, and CF Industries manufactures hydrogen- and nitrogen-based products (notably ammonia) for fertilizer and industrial uses.
  • Investors view these stocks as plays on the energy transition, but should expect high volatility and risks from technology, regulation, and project execution.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NuScale Power, Plug Power, and CF Industries are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the hydrogen value chain—including producers of green/blue hydrogen, manufacturers of electrolyzers and fuel cells, and firms that store, transport or integrate hydrogen into industrial and transport applications—whose financial performance depends on the growth of the hydrogen economy. Investors view these equities as a play on energy transition and decarbonization but should expect high volatility and risks from technology, regulation and project execution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NuScale Power Right Now?

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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