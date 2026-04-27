Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR) Trading Up 6.9% - Time to Buy?

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.4140. Approximately 1,631,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,322,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PURR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hyperliquid Strategies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies from $8.15 to $8.45 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Hyperliquid Strategies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a "sell (e)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyperliquid Strategies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyperliquid Strategies

Hyperliquid Strategies Trading Up 4.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ:PURR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($7.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hyperliquid Strategies Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hyperliquid Strategies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperliquid Strategies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company's stock.

Hyperliquid Strategies Company Profile

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. Hyperliquid Strategies Inc, formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

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