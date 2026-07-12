i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.8333.

IIIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 50,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $961,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $961,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,606 shares of the company's stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 255,079 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in i3 Verticals by 1,253.8% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 949,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in i3 Verticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,505 shares of the company's stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,344 shares of the company's stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of IIIV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 199,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,198. The company has a market cap of $587.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a provider of integrated software and merchant payment processing solutions tailored for specific vertical markets across the United States. Since its founding in 2001 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, the company has focused on delivering SaaS-based applications and payment services to streamline revenue collection and management workflows for its clients.

The company's product portfolio includes electronic payment processing for credit and debit card transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transfers, online and mobile payment portals, and related risk management and compliance tools.

Further Reading

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