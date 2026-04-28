Iamgold (IAG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $909.4150 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iamgold had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 23.29%. On average, analysts expect Iamgold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE IAG opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36.

Insider Activity at Iamgold

In related news, Director David Stewart Smith sold 31,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,018,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,400. The trade was a 60.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Iamgold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Iamgold to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iamgold from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iamgold

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

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