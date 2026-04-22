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IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on IAMGOLD from C$27.00 to C$32.00, implying roughly a 34.28% upsideModerate Buy.
  • Shares traded at C$23.83 mid-day (up ~3.5%) with a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion and a trailing PE of 20.9; the stock’s 52‑week range is C$8.46–C$34.09.
  • In the latest quarter IAMGOLD reported C$0.96 EPS on C$1.46 billion revenue with a net margin of 23.37% and ROE of 18.4%, and it operates mines including Essakane, Rosebel and Westwood while advancing projects such as Côté and Boto Gold.
  • Interested in IAMGOLD? Here are five stocks we like better.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG - Get Free Report) NYSE: IAG had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$32.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.83. The company had a trading volume of 868,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,320. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$8.46 and a one year high of C$34.09.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG - Get Free Report) NYSE: IAG last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

Iamgold Corp is a mid-tier gold mining company operating in three regions globally North America, South America and West Africa. Within these regions, the company is developing potential mining districts that encompass operating mines and construction, development and exploration projects. The company's operating mines include Essakane in Burkina Faso, Rosebel in Suriname and Westwood in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Cote Gold construction project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in the Americas and West Africa.

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Analyst Recommendations for IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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