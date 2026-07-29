Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.3873 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

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Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of IEP opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.5%. Icahn Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is -384.62%.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.5% in the second quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 11,254 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 113,712 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. NASDAQ: IEP is a diversified holding company based in New York City. Controlled by veteran investor Carl C. Icahn, the partnership makes strategic investments and owns wholly or partially controlled subsidiaries across a broad range of industries. With a flexible capital structure, Icahn Enterprises seeks to generate long-term value through active ownership, asset optimization and operational improvements.

The company reports its activities through five principal business segments.

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