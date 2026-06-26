ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price Up 7.2% - Should You Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.08 and last traded at $69.8180. Approximately 37,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 286,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICF International

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. ICF International's payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

ICF International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.39 per share, with a total value of $491,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,953.06. This trade represents a 49.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 84.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 216,538 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,442 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 162,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company's stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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