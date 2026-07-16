Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.2857.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In related news, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,293,577.82. The trade was a 24.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ichor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Trading Down 1.8%

Ichor stock opened at $93.17 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.Ichor's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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