Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $72.47. Ichor shares last traded at $67.4570, with a volume of 166,558 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 11.9%

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $715,547.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the technology company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 892,524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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