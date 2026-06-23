Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.61, but opened at $89.98. Ichor shares last traded at $92.0360, with a volume of 244,262 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICHR

Ichor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,938.78. This trade represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura A. Black sold 20,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,535,059.24. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 286.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ichor by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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