Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.28, but opened at $105.23. Ichor shares last traded at $107.1340, with a volume of 109,469 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ICHR. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price target on Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 7.8%

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $403,637.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,694.75. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,698,239 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 1,413,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 807,792 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,663,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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