Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.17, but opened at $88.10. Ichor shares last traded at $90.8510, with a volume of 79,444 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Swyt sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,384,598.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,577.82. The trade was a 24.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ichor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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