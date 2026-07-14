Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.41, but opened at $97.17. Ichor shares last traded at $94.1290, with a volume of 116,929 shares traded.

Get Ichor alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Ichor

Ichor Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -64.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ichor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ichor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ichor wasn't on the list.

While Ichor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here