ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $142.95, but opened at $147.97. ICU Medical shares last traded at $149.9950, with a volume of 6,682 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ICUI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICUI

ICU Medical Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.The firm had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $345,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,256 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in ICU Medical by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 25.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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