IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

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IDACORP Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IDA stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $117.86 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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