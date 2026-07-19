IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.2857.

IDA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDACORP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $211,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,351.10. This trade represents a 41.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 196,574 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,540 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 129,107 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in IDACORP by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,683 shares of the energy company's stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $119.42 and a 12 month high of $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 18.60%.The firm had revenue of $403.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is 58.57%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

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