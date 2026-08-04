Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $3.68. Ideal Power shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 63,913 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ideal Power has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ideal Power

Ideal Power Trading Up 4.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,696 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 689,707 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 786,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in the design and manufacture of advanced power conversion solutions for a range of energy applications. The company's core technology is its proprietary Coupled Power Delivery (CPD) architecture, which enables efficient bi-directional conversion between DC and DC, as well as DC and AC power streams. These solutions are widely applied in renewable energy systems, energy storage, microgrids, and electric mobility platforms.

Ideal Power's product lineup includes bi-directional DC converters, solid-state transformers, and intelligent power controllers.

Further Reading

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