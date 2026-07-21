IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of -0.09. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, CAO Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $382,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,904.66. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,265,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,023,000 after buying an additional 78,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,019,324 shares of the company's stock worth $173,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,134,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,935,000 after acquiring an additional 893,707 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,618,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,437,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 599,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company's stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA's pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA's approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

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