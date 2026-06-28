IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.1111.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $574,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $224,658,000 after acquiring an additional 918,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $162,788,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,063,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,286,000 after acquiring an additional 793,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 215.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $207,387,000 after acquiring an additional 746,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Trading Down 0.4%

IEX opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.68. IDEX has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $230.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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