IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Get IDEX alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.54. IDEX has a 52 week low of $157.25 and a 52 week high of $231.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.20%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here