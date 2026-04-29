IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.350-8.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from IDEX's conference call:

Q1 beat and guidance raised: IDEX reported organic sales up 5%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% (+50 bps YoY) and orders +10% organically, and raised full‑year organic growth to 3%–4% with Adjusted EPS now $8.35–$8.55.

IDEX reported organic sales up 5%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26% (+50 bps YoY) and orders +10% organically, and raised full‑year organic growth to with Adjusted EPS now $8.35–$8.55. HST outperformance and backlog build: Health & Science Technologies drove momentum with orders +17% and organic revenue +11%, 100 bps margin expansion and a stronger backlog that management says increases visibility into growth into 2027 across data center, semiconductor and space & defense markets.

Health & Science Technologies drove momentum with orders +17% and organic revenue +11%, 100 bps margin expansion and a stronger backlog that management says increases visibility into growth into 2027 across data center, semiconductor and space & defense markets. Mixed performance in short‑cycle segments — FMT and FSDP lagging: FMT orders were +9% but sales only +2% (margin down 10 bps) and FSDP orders fell 4% with sales down 1%; management is forecasting flattish growth for these segments, which limits near‑term consolidated upside.

Capital allocation and liquidity intact: IDEX repurchased $76M of stock in Q1 (plans to maintain quarterly pace), generated $86M FCF in the seasonally weak quarter, finished with ~2x gross leverage and an active bolt‑on M&A pipeline while keeping buybacks and dividends.

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IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded up $11.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,505,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,034. IDEX has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDEX beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance — Q1 revenue was $886.9M (≈ +8.9% YoY) and adjusted diluted EPS was $2.00, topping expectations; management raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.35–8.55 (above consensus) and gave Q2 EPS guidance of $2.07–2.12, which frames near‑term momentum. Read More.

IDEX beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance — Q1 revenue was $886.9M (≈ +8.9% YoY) and adjusted diluted EPS was $2.00, topping expectations; management raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.35–8.55 (above consensus) and gave Q2 EPS guidance of $2.07–2.12, which frames near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong AI/data‑center demand — Reuters highlights that elevated demand from AI and data‑center customers helped justify the higher profit forecast, a secular tailwind that can sustain higher margins and growth. Read More.

Management cited strong AI/data‑center demand — Reuters highlights that elevated demand from AI and data‑center customers helped justify the higher profit forecast, a secular tailwind that can sustain higher margins and growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets and sentiment skew positive — recent analyst coverage shows multiple price targets above the current level (median near $241), implying upside if execution continues. That supportive research likely amplified investor buying after the beat. Read More.

Analyst targets and sentiment skew positive — recent analyst coverage shows multiple price targets above the current level (median near $241), implying upside if execution continues. That supportive research likely amplified investor buying after the beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available for deeper color — the investor presentation and call transcript give more detail on end‑market demand, backlog, and margin drivers for active investors wanting to verify sustainability of the beat. Read More.

Earnings call / transcript available for deeper color — the investor presentation and call transcript give more detail on end‑market demand, backlog, and margin drivers for active investors wanting to verify sustainability of the beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market activity and technicals — intraday volume is running above average and the stock is trading above both its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can attract momentum flows; monitor volume if you’re timing entries/exits. Read More.

Market activity and technicals — intraday volume is running above average and the stock is trading above both its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, which can attract momentum flows; monitor volume if you’re timing entries/exits. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional position shifts are mixed — while many funds hold IEX, some large managers reduced exposure heavily in the prior quarter (e.g., UBS AM), a sign that some large holders may take profits or rebalance into other themes. This could limit upside if selling resumes. Read More.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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