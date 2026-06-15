IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $223.99 and last traded at $221.53, with a volume of 14926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.49.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.41. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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