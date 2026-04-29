IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.350-8.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.070-2.120 EPS.

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IDEX Trading Down 1.1%

IEX stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in IDEX by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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