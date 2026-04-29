IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.350-8.550 EPS.

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IDEX Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $574,174,000 after buying an additional 1,496,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,172,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $564,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,809,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $294,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,517,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $248,751,000 after purchasing an additional 239,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of IDEX by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $224,658,000 after purchasing an additional 918,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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