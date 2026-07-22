IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $751.00.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 3,911 shares of the company's stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,344 shares of the company's stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $552.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.50 and a 200-day moving average of $597.62. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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