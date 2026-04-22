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IDOX (LON:IDOX) Insider David Meaden Sells 3,290,842 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IDOX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: David Meaden sold 3,290,842 shares on April 22 at an average price of GBX 71, for proceeds of about £2,336,497.82.
  • Company metrics and recent results: IDOX has a market cap of £327.05m, a P/E of 53.41 and a 52‑week range of GBX 52–72, and reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.74 with analysts forecasting roughly 2.72 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IDOX.

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) insider David Meaden sold 3,290,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £2,336,497.82.

IDOX Stock Down 0.0%

IDOX stock opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 70.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.50. IDOX plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.

IDOX (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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