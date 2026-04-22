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IDOX (LON:IDOX) Insider Sells £1,544,227.99 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IDOX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Jonathan Legdon sold 2,174,969 IDOX shares at an average price of GBX 71 on April 22, for a total of £1,544,227.99.
  • IDOX trades near its 52-week high (GBX 72) with a market cap of £327.05m, a PE ratio of 53.41, and 50/200-day moving averages of GBX 70.59/68.50.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.74 and analysts expect roughly GBX 2.72 for the year; IDOX provides software and information-management solutions to government and asset-intensive industries.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Legdon sold 2,174,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £1,544,227.99.

IDOX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IDOX opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £327.05 million, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.50. IDOX plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52 and a 52-week high of GBX 72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.

IDOX (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current year.

IDOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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