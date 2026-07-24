IES (IESC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $974.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IES had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 33.97%.

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IES Price Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $663.70 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $681.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.78. IES has a 1-year low of $309.51 and a 1-year high of $804.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IESC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IES in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IES currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IES

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.61, for a total value of $1,987,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 62,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,429,690.25. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 46,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.47, for a total transaction of $35,342,278.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,406,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,872,249,686.73. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 208,102 shares of company stock valued at $146,518,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IES by 43.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,125,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

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