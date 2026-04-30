IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading 12.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $640.97 and last traded at $642.5040. 178,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 206,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.01.

Get IES alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price target on IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $458.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IESC

IES Stock Up 12.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.15. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.67.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.84, for a total transaction of $713,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,110,094.76. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.43, for a total value of $166,537.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,587,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,876,199.23. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in IES by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IES by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IES by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: IESC is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IES, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IES wasn't on the list.

While IES currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here