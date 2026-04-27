IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $18.11. IHI shares last traded at $18.1050, with a volume of 16,506 shares traded.

Get IHI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised IHI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, IHI currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IHICY

IHI Stock Down 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter.

About IHI

IHI Corporation OTCMKTS: IHICY is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima‑Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI's principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IHI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IHI wasn't on the list.

While IHI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here