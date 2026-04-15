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IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
IHI logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price drop: IHI fell 5.4% to $19.77 on Wednesday with only ~1,403 shares traded — about a 99% decline from its average daily volume of 99,569, signaling unusually light trading on the move.
  • Analyst outlook: Zacks upgraded IHI from "strong sell" to "hold" on Feb. 20, and the stock carries a consensus Hold rating from two analysts.
  • Financials & technicals: IHI has a $21.54B market cap and a P/E of 28.43, reported $0.18 EPS on $2.7B revenue last quarter, and currently trades below its 50-day SMA ($24.31) but near its 200-day SMA ($21.55).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 1,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IHI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IHI has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on IHICY

IHI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter.

IHI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation OTCMKTS: IHICY is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima‑Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI's principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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