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iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR Plans Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IH)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
iHuman logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • iHuman declared an annual dividend of $0.10 per ADR, with record date April 17 and payment on May 15; the announcement quotes a headline dividend yield of 616.0% based on the current share price.
  • In the most recent quarter iHuman reported EPS of $0.04 and revenue of $27.25 million; the company has a market cap of about $89.44 million, a P/E of 7.0, and a 52-week trading range of $1.55 to $3.60.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings downgraded iHuman from "hold (c-)" to "sell (d+)," and the stock's average rating on MarketBeat is "Sell."
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH - Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 616.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

iHuman Stock Performance

Shares of IH opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.13.

iHuman (NYSE:IH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.80%.The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered iHuman from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, iHuman currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IH

iHuman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

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