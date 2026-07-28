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Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Illinois Tool Works logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Illinois Tool Works beat quarterly expectations: The company reported $2.84 in EPS versus the $2.79 consensus and revenue of $4.30 billion versus $4.19 billion expected. Revenue increased 6.1% year over year, and fiscal 2026 EPS guidance was updated to $11.35–$11.55.
  • Shares rose 5.1%: ITW opened at $299.41, near its 12-month high of $303.15, following the earnings release.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: The stock has a consensus “Reduce” rating, with one Buy, seven Hold and five Sell ratings and an average price target of $274. ITW also maintains a quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share, yielding about 2.2%.
  • Interested in Illinois Tool Works? Here are five stocks we like better.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.350-11.550 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE ITW opened at $299.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $263.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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