Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.8824.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,394.60. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $6,062,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 37,664 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Illumina Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $199.14. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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