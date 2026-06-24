Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $177.76 and last traded at $176.8650, with a volume of 705216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.93.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,880. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,154 shares of company stock valued at $155,600,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $79,081,000 after purchasing an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,500 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $1,897,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,542 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,827,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here