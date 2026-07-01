Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Illumina traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $182.1150, with a volume of 252998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.83.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $148.94.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,771,540. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,243,394.60. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here