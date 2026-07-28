ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) Trading Up 2.9% - Should You Buy?

ImageneBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 3,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded ImageneBio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ImageneBio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of ImageneBio in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IMA

ImageneBio Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImageneBio, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImageneBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ImageneBio by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImageneBio in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImageneBio in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company's stock.

ImageneBio Company Profile

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025. ImageneBio, Inc is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

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