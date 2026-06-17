IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 1070644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

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Key IMAX News

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised IMAX from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMAX from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut IMAX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 9.08%.The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. IMAX's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $333,842.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,557,524.66. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 365,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,719,850 in the last ninety days. 20.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $20,975,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,769 shares of the company's stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 48,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,088,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company's stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

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