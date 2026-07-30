Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Shares of Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,005,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session's volume of 452,098 shares.The stock last traded at $8.94 and had previously closed at $8.99.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Immatics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Immatics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMTX

Immatics Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 572.35%. Equities analysts expect that Immatics N.V. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Immatics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Immatics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V. NASDAQ: IMTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company leverages its proprietary discovery and engineering platforms to identify tumor-specific peptide targets and develop therapies that harness the power of a patient's immune system. Immatics' approach aims to generate durable responses by guiding T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells with high precision.

At the core of Immatics' technology suite is the XPRESIDENT® platform, which mines the cancer peptidome to uncover novel tumor antigens naturally presented on the surface of cancer cells.

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